CCPO expresses displeasure over performance of Lahore police

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
LAHORE: In order to review the crime control statistics of the Sadar and Iqbal Town Davison as well as the status of cases under investigation, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meetings CCPO reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charge Investigation for the last three months.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders whereas he reprimanded In-Charge Investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in given timeline.

CCPO Bilal Siddique said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels, strict legal and departmental action would be taken.

CCPO hinted at removal of SHOs and in-charges investigators with poor persons from their present postings in case of non-improvement of performance. The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and In-Charge Investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, Local and Special Laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases.

The CCPO directed the officers not to arrest the innocent persons in nominated cases if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jail.

He said that Circle Officers, Supervisors, SHOs and Investigation Officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children. Lists of notorious criminals and proclaimed as well as targeted offenders have been provided to all police stations, so Police officers should initiate concrete efforts to catch them for elimination of crimes in the city.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP of Operations and Investigation wings of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions, all SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigation of both Divisions attended the meetings.

