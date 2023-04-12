AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Most Gulf markets track global shares higher

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global shares as traders held onto hope that interest rates will soon peak and fall later this year.

The Saudi bourse, however, extended losses on profit taking.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 1.1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 1.2% increase in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following shareholder approval to distribute a one-time special dividend of 3.34 fils per share.

The publication of improving business conditions figures in Dubai boosted the stock market. The local economy continued to progress month over month, providing suitable conditions for local stocks to thrive, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“As a result, the main index could test this year’s peak and could record new highs.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%. The Qatari index was up 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1%. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied as Chinese inflation data pointed to persistently weak demand, but a softer dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key US inflation report this week provided support.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.2% decline in Al Rajhi Bank.

