AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares go up as miners, automakers lead gains

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares hit a one-month high on Tuesday, lifted by mining stocks, in an upbeat start to a week filled with economic data, including a closely-watched US inflation report.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.6% higher, extending gains for the second straight day. France’s CAC 40 index closed up 0.9%, after hitting a record high.

Shares in miners rose 3.6%, logging their biggest one-day percentage gain in more than four months as a softer dollar helped drive gains in prices of base and precious metals.

Automakers rose too, with gains of 1.8%, while among individual stocks, UBS rose 1.1% after JP Morgan raised its target price.

Glencore rose 3.3% after the mining group proposed introducing a cash component to its $22.5 billion bid for Teck Resources.

European shares started 2023 on an upbeat note but came under selling pressure in the last two months with recent banking turmoil keeping risk sentiment fragile, while mixed economic data clouded the interest rate outlook.

European shares STOXX 600 index CAC 40 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares go up as miners, automakers lead gains

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories