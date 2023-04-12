Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.80971 4.81143 4.81171 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.90029 4.85771 4.90029 0.51400
Libor 3 Month 5.19786 5.22257 5.22257 1.02143
Libor 6 Month 5.23743 5.31300 5.49986 1.54043
Libor 1 Year 5.12571 5.30529 5.88071 2.22157
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
