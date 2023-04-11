Justice Isa clarifies stance over attending National Assembly session

A day after Justice Qazi Faez Isa's presence on the treasury benches of the National Assembly convention marking the 50th anniversary of the Constitution triggered a debate on the "optics" of the visit, the Supreme Court judge issued a clarification on Tuesday, saying he did "not choose" to sit in the front row alongside politicians from the ruling coalition, Aaj News reported.

"I would have preferred to sit in the hall on one side or in the gallery, but respect was shown to a member of the judiciary by seating me at the centre... I did not choose to sit there," he said in a statement.

Justice Isa maintained that all Supreme Court judges had been invited to celebrate the Constitution's golden jubilee, and assurances were given that no "political speeches" would be made, after which he accepted the invitation.

"Having cleared this point, first by my staff from the deputy director of the National Assembly, and then by me directly with the speaker, I accepted the invitation as I wanted to show solidarity with the Constitution."

He emphasized that the Constitution is a celebration for all citizens and not exclusive to any political party or institution.

During his speech, he asserted that he is a defender of the Constitution and would be open to criticism if he fails to uphold it.

However, his presence at the session sparked debate among lawyers and politicians, with some questioning the optics of his speech given the current political climate in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Justice Isa should not have gone to parliament in the current circumstances, while lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii criticized his appearance in parliament to the applause of a coalition government that is "hell-bent upon subverting" the Constitution.