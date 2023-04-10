Justice Isa tells NA convention SC committed to Constitution

Senior puisne judge Qazi Faez Isa said on Monday that the country's top court stood by the Constitution, Aaj News reported.

“I just wanted to say that my institution and I stand behind this book,” Justice Qazi Faez said while addressing a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall.

Isa made a surprise appearance at the golden jubilee convention of the 1973 constitution but had to clarify twice that he was there solely to commemorate the constitution.

“After Allah, this book (Constitution) is the shade we all live in. It is our identity,” he said.

He said he appeared at the convention because other senior judges could not attend.

“I want to clarify that I do not agree with the political speeches made here today,” Justice Isa added.

“You might show up in court tomorrow and tell me I ruled against you even though you invited me here,” he said, stirring laughter in the hall.

The joint sitting of the parliament was called today to pass legislation into an Act aimed at curtailing the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Both the Senate and the National Assembly had earlier passed the bill which was sent to President Dr Arif Alvi to finally sign the legislation into an Act. However, the President on Saturday returned the bill unsigned to the parliament for reconsideration “as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution”, saying: “the bill prima facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as a colourable legislation”.

The opposition – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has termed the bill as an effort by the ruling coalition to control the top judiciary and a “direct attack” on the independence of the judiciary.