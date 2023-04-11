AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.83%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 50.52 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.32%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
HUBC 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.9%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 107.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.03%)
UNITY 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,446 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 39,844 Increased By 8.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,831 Decreased By -2 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil: Saudis show strength

BR Research Published 11 Apr, 2023 08:55am
Follow us

No one saw it coming. Not even the most bullish of observers. What Opec plus alliance threw last week is well and truly a surprise. This comes after Saudi Arabia signaling the previous settings to continue for the rest of the year. After Russia’s production cut in February 2023 after Western sanctions, Opec Plus was not scheduled to meet till June. But Saudi Arabia apparently did not enjoy the sight of Brent in the mid-70s/bbl.

The 1.16 million barrel per day production cut will be led by Saudi Arabia with almost half the share, followed by Iraq and the UAE. Recall that it was not more than a month ago when the Western media was peddling rumors that the UAE is mulling to quit the cartel. That also led to a mini bear run and needed denial from the top energy officials of the UAE. The UAE’s strong presence in the recent production cut sends the West a strong signal of unity amongst Opec plus members.

The US Administration has not minced words in condemnation of the abrupt production cut, but there is only this much the US can do. The world order may not be shifting as swiftly as it did after the Soviet collapse, but the shifts are there for everyone to see. Saudi Arabia has now stood firm on her stance on a number of occasions in the last 12 months – from oil production quotas to close ties with Beijing and Moscow and the new alignments in the Middle East.

The unpredictability of the maneuver is perhaps a precursor to how the Kingdom is positioning itself under the new ruler. The whatever-it-takes policy to further the ambition of being the regional powerhouse needs oil prices to stay elevated, for Saudi Arabia to fund massive scale development. All said, Opec’s move is also an indication that there is a growing realization that the oil market it a lot weaker than what the cartel had been portraying since the start of the year.

Chinese recovery and demand resurgence had been the engine of the rally before banking crisis took the prices down, but observers have cautioned that the growth may fade soon after the Chinese New Year. On the other side, whilst the banking industry turmoil may well be contained for now, the extent of damage done to global demand is in the unknown area as yet. A sustained level of higher oil prices also usually acts as the signal for shale oil drilling to pick pace –which could reduce the supply gap towards the end of the year.

The Washington-Riyadh growing friction is being viewed as a net bullish event by close watchers, for the oil market. China’s growing influence, particularly in light of talks between Tehran and Riyadh will also irk Washington – and further complicates the oil equation. While the highs of last year may still be distant, but the preemptive and proactive approach by the cartel clearly shows that oil under $80/bbl will continue to be tackled by Opec Plus members.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Brent oil Oil Opec Plus banking crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Oil: Saudis show strength

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Sindh flood relief project: WB says satisfied with progress

Justice Isa causes considerable controversy?

Read more stories