Sindh flood relief project: WB says satisfied with progress

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the implementation progress on “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project” satisfactory with disbursement of around $100 million so far, official documents revealed.

The bank approved the project on December 19, 2022, with the project development objectives include to (a) rehabilitate damaged infrastructure and provide short-term livelihood opportunities in selected areas of Sindh province affected by the 2022 floods; and (b) strengthen the government of Sindh’s capacity to respond to the impacts of climate change and natural hazards. The project was declared effective on January 10, 2023, after the signing of the legal agreements.

The Project Implementation Units (PIU) have been notified and procurement processes for upstream activities have been initiated.

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

The implementation progress has been satisfactory and both PIUs are making good progress on start-up activities. To date $95 million has been disbursed.

This includes $60 million to the Sindh Irrigation Department (SID) PIU and $35 million to the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) PIU.

The infrastructure rehabilitation indicator will measure the number of people benefiting from rehabilitated infrastructure financed by this Project.

Beneficiaries are people or groups who directly derive benefits from the rehabilitated infrastructure.

The PIU is gathering data on the number of households/individuals who have been protected through retroactive emergent works and this will be reported in the next ISR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023