Justice Isa causes considerable controversy?

ISLAMABAD: A senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday said that he wants to say on behalf of himself and his institution that they stand with the Constitution.

Addressing the National Assembly Hall on the completion of 50 years of the Constitution of Pakistan, he said, “We should recognise the importance of the Constitution of Pakistan and follow it.”

He said that he has not come there to make a political speech, but wanted to say on behalf of himself and his institution that they are committed to the Constitution and stand with it. Standing together, after the shadow of Allah, the shadow of this book (Constitution) is on our heads, we should recognise the importance of the Constitution of Pakistan and follow it.

He said that our judiciary, and yours, Parliament’s role is to serve the people, by dispensing speedy justice making legislation for the welfare of the people and ensuring its implementation.

I want to say on behalf of my institution and myself that we are standing with this book and this book is our recognition, after God’s shadow, this book is shadow on us. This book was unanimously voted for by the elected representatives and there was no negative vote and only four abstentions,” he said while addressing the ceremony.

He said he has taken oath twice once as chief justice of Balochistan and then he came to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said he was unable to understand that sometimes we do not hate our enemies as much as we hate each other.

“We as judiciary and you as the parliamentarians and bureaucracy should serve the people by speedy disposal of cases, making public welfare law and their swift implementation. I came here for the golden jubilee of the Constitution and my father was the only member of the Central Working Party from Balochistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan was a dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and for the first time, the biggest Muslim country in the world was created but now I feel ashamed that this honour is no longer with us and now this honour is with Indonesia.

He said that the Constituent Assembly was formed and Maulvi Tameeuzuddin was its president, and he was removed and he challenged it. The governor general Ghulam Muhammad removed him.

Ghulam Muhammad who was once an employee in the Railways at one time was made the governor-general and formed the cabinet of ministers.

He said his father was also part of the case and they challenged it in the chief court of Sindh before a Christian judge, Justice Constantine, and they restored the constituent assembly but unfortunately, this was changed at that time by the federal court and the result was undone.

He said surprisingly one minority judge, Justice Cornelius who was in minority talked about Islam and the majority judges talked about the Queen of Britain.

This contradiction which was being seen was not liked by him. He said his favourite judge was Durab Patel when he was compelled to take oath, he refused.

He said that we should make decisions as per the law and the constitution and the parliament’s job is to make law. He said that political talks have been held but this does not mean that he agrees with them, may be tomorrow the decisions are against them and they would criticise him.

