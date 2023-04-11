Flood-hit children: Bank Alfalah partners with ChildLife Foundation for relief work

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has partnered with ChildLife Foundation to provide much-needed medical treatment to children affected by floods.

Through the partnership, ChildLife Foundation will receive Rs25 million in funding as support for medicines to treat the children arriving at ChildLife-managed Children Emergency Rooms (ERs) in flood-affected areas of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Hyderabad in Sindh.

The floods have caused widespread devastation in these areas, leaving many children suffering from waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, malaria, dengue, typhoid, pneumonia, and so on. By joining hands with Bank Alfalah, ChildLife Foundation aims to provide immediate and effective medical treatment to these children, ensuring they receive the care they need to recover and lead healthy lives.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organizations.

At the event, showing his unwavering commitment to the cause, Dr Ahsan Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, said: ‘Since the floods of 2022, over 200,000 flood-affected children have received life-saving treatment in ChildLife ERs of Sindh and Balochistan.

The support we have received from Bank Alfalah is commendable, and we look forward to nurturing an enduring partnership with them to build a child-safe Pakistan’.

After touring the ChildLife Foundation ER for children embedded within the government’s Civil Hospital in Karachi and expressing his feeling toward commendable work, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said that Bank Alfalah is proud to partner with ChildLife Foundation to provide medical treatment to children affected by the floods in Sindh.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality healthcare, and we hope that this partnership will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected”, he added.

Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman ChildLife Foundation thanked the management of Bank Alfalah for joining hands to treat the sickest and poorest children of Sindh.

ChildLife Foundation has provided healthcare services to children in Pakistan for over a decade and has treated over 1.5 million children.

The foundation has a network of ERs and Telemedicine Satellite Centers in the government hospitals of Sindh and other parts of Pakistan, providing critical care to children in need.

The collaboration between Bank Alfalah and ChildLife Foundation is part of Bank Alfalah's ongoing commitment to supporting flood-impacted areas and communities in Pakistan after its Chairman Shaikh Nahayan Al Nahayan and Board pledged $10 million for the cause making the Bank one of the biggest corporate donors to provide support to communities affected.

