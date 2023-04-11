Terrorist organisations present in Katcha area, CM informed

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office Monday, to review anti-terrorist operation in the kacha area. The CTD presented a report in which it was disclosed that terrorist organizations are present in the kacha area and concrete evidence of their contacts with anti-national elements and foreign contacts has been traced.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police will conduct a joint operation against terrorists in the kacha area for the first time. More than 11 thousand personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this extensive operation. The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.

Addressing the meeting, the CM asserted that the terrorists, challenging the government’s writ in the kacha area, will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secretaries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4×4 ambulances to the kacha area.

