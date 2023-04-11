Russian official claims 75pc of Bakhmut seized

MOSCOW: The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Monday that Russian forces controlled more than 75% of the besieged city of Bakhmut.

The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the 13-month war, drawing comparisons with World War One due to massive casualties on both sides.

Moscow-installed regional leader Denis Pushilin published footage of himself on Telegram purportedly visiting the small mining city where battles have raged since last summer.

He is seen among ruins, clad in body armour and with explosions audible in the background.