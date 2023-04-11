KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 10, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
155,099,254 109,742,897 2,701,021,418 2,112,814,126
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 253,044,690 (264,386,248) (11,341,558)
Local Individuals 1,510,476,941 (1,893,822,123) (383,345,181)
Local Corporates 1,426,902,160 (1,032,215,420) 394,686,739
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments