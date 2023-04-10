Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on Monday, with 106 Russian prisoners of war being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians, both sides said.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war’s opening months.

Zelensky says over 1,300 prisoners of war handed to Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its prisoners were freed after a process of negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war in Feburary 2022, in a rare example of direct contact between the enemies.