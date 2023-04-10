AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 04:59pm
Follow us

BEIJING/WASHINGTON D.C.: Top officials from China will attend the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington this week, their first attendance in person in three years after COVID-19 curbs limited them to virtual participation.

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, will attend the meetings this week, accompanied by a deputy-governor, China’s central bank told Reuters. However, the Ministry of Finance did not respond when asked whether finance minister Liu Kun would also travel to Washington this week, as he is expected to do so.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank chief, Jin Liqun, will also make an appearance.

Beijing and Washington, currently embroiled in heightened political tensions over Taiwan, have also been at odds over China’s financing for emerging economies.

Washington has accused Beijing of “dragging its feet” in debt relief talks for cash-strapped nations and China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, argues that multilateral lenders like the IMF should also take losses in these negotiations.

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Countries such as Zambia, Sri Lanka and Ghana are in the middle of debt restructuring talks that involve lending from Chinese creditors, like China Export-Import Bank.

The IMF and the World bank returned to fully in-person annual meetings last October, after two years where the pandemic forced proceedings online, however China did not attend last year’s meeting in-person due to its strict COVID controls.

Speculation that Chinese finance minister Kun would finally personally meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the G20 meeting of major economies in Bengaluru, India in February came to nothing when Liu joined the meeting via video link.

China was the only country represented by officials from both its central bank and finance ministry at the last IMF debt restructuring roundtable, which took place in February on the sidelines of the G20 meetings.

Yi and Liu stayed away from that particular meeting, with China represented in-person by PBOC vice governor Xuan Chengneng.

Representatives of the China EXIMBANK also joined that meeting and are expected to travel to Washington too, although the bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China World Bank IMF COVID19 Covid 19 pandemic

Comments

1000 characters

China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Justice Isa tells NA convention SC committed to Constitution

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

KSE-100 falls 0.53% over lack of investor interest

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Read more stories