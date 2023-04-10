AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil drops for fourth session ahead of output data

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 12:33pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a fourth session on Monday due to the absence of fresh destination buying, which hurt market sentiments, despite a tighter supply situation at origins.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.11% to 3,790 ringgit ($860.00) per tonne by the midday break, extending a 4.26% loss over the past three sessions.

“BMD crude palm oil futures opened lower following weakness in Dalian palm olein and soyoil futures and in expectations of a drop in Malaysian palm oil export between April 1-10,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Data released during midday break showed Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at the end of March fell 21.08% from the previous month to 1.67 million tonnes.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release export data for April 1-10 later on Monday. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.21%, while its palm oil for May delivery was 0.65% lower.

The Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.39%.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,853 ringgit

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,740 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards a range of 3,683-3,718 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil drops for fourth session ahead of output data

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Oil steadies as tighter supply balances growth concerns

Israeli military kills Palestinian in West Bank

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read more stories