AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,060 Increased By 10.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA stops operations at two eateries, penalises 18 others

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its inspection operation against adulteration mafia and substandard food points to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, food safety teams have examined more than 100 food points including production units, hotels, dairy shops, restaurants, general stores and others in a daylong operation.

During the operation, PFA has stopped the production of two food points, penalized 18 food business operators with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 82 eateries besides discarding 3,050 liter substandard milk.

The authority took action against FBOs for not taking proper measures to control insects, using substandard ingredients in food, worst condition of hygiene and failing to present the necessary record to the raiding teams.

Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates.

The PFA has requested the public to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in identifying the counterfeiting mafia while citizens can complain regarding violation of food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA or its social media accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA food adulteration substandard food points

Comments

1000 characters

PFA stops operations at two eateries, penalises 18 others

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Read more stories