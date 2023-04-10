PFA stops operations at two eateries, penalises 18 others

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its inspection operation against adulteration mafia and substandard food points to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, food safety teams have examined more than 100 food points including production units, hotels, dairy shops, restaurants, general stores and others in a daylong operation.

During the operation, PFA has stopped the production of two food points, penalized 18 food business operators with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 82 eateries besides discarding 3,050 liter substandard milk.

The authority took action against FBOs for not taking proper measures to control insects, using substandard ingredients in food, worst condition of hygiene and failing to present the necessary record to the raiding teams.

Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates.

The PFA has requested the public to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in identifying the counterfeiting mafia while citizens can complain regarding violation of food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA or its social media accounts.

