Apr 10, 2023
Pakistan

Drizzle likely in parts of Sindh

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, chances of drizzle are predicted in a few places in southern districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta while strong winds in coastal districts.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-38 degrees Centigrade.

