AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Apr 10, 2023
Tessori admits no one is working for Karachi’s betterment

INP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Sunday that he was under fire for criticising street crime and gas load shedding.

About gas load shedding Sindh Governor Tessori said big suppliers were of the view that gas was available and they were ready to supply gas. Tessori visited Kharadar at Sehar and talked to media persons.

On the occasion, he said it was true that no one was working for betterment of the city. He said on issuing statements over gas load shedding and street crimes in the city he was being criticised.

However, he maintained, he would keep on pinpointing every wrongdoing being meted out to the people in the city. Teesori further said that he wanted the trade and business in city and the province to keep going.

He also visited Numaish Chowrangi where he gifted a plot to a blind man Muhammad Ibrahim at JDC’s Awami Sehri. Tessori also invited the people present there to break their fast at Governor’s House.

Parvez Apr 10, 2023 10:49am
True....
