AVN 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.24%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.92%)
EPCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,065 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.21%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,051 Increased By 1.2 (0%)
KSE30 14,890 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.17%)
‘Polls to be held in October’

NNI Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:08am
NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday elections would be held in October while saying the country was going through the political and constitutional crisis.

He said problems would emerge if elections were held in Punjab only saying October was opportune time because assemblies would complete their five years tenure.

He added the decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif was a wrong decision of the court while saying there was ‘dictatorship’ in the Supreme Court.

He said Punjab decides the majority of seats in the National Assembly and the elections in this province only would create chaos in the country while adding Imran Khan was a symbol of mayhem.

Iqbal raised a question that why the Supreme Court did not action when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf failed to implement its decision regarding the local elections.

