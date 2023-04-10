Prices of food items on the rise in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of grocery items, especially live chicken/ meat, vegetables, pulses, cooking oil and other edibles have soared in the local market, a survey conducted by Business Recorder noted here on Sunday.

Traders and vendors in the provincial capital have warned of further increase in prices amid growing difference between demand and supply coupled with imposition of more taxes in light of the IMF preconditions.

During a visit to the local market by this scribe, it was witnessing that prices of edibles and other items were very high.

The food basket prices are consistently increasing as inflation has gripped the whole country, said a buyer while criticizing the government policies.

He added a constant rise in cost of living is there for the past one year.

The survey noted that a one-kilogram live chicken was priced at Rs380 in the open market. A reduction was witnessed in the price of farm eggs that were available at Rs250 per dozen.

Butchers have continued to squeeze buyers with artificially high rates as boneless beef was being sold at Rs 800-900 while with bones at Rs 700-750/kg.

The survey further said a sign of relief was seen as a mixed trend was there in vegetable market. Onion price was reduced to Rs120/kg from Rs150/kg, while price of tomatoes fell to Rs70/kg against Rs100/per kg.

A one-kilogram garlic was available at Rs350-400 while ginger was sold at Rs400-450/kg.

However, other veggies’ prices remained on higher side like peas were being sold at Rs200/kg, arvi at Rs160/kg, lady finger at Rs150/kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs150/kg, tori at Rs180/kg, long gourd at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, turnip at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, bringle at Rs80 per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs50/- per kg.

The rates of fruits were high as banana which was available at Rs200 per dozen before Ramazan was being sold at Rs400 per dozen.

Similarly, guava was available at Rs250-300/kg, red coloured apple at Rs 300-400/kg while green coloured apple was available at Rs250/kg. Melon was being sold at Rs 150-200/kg, stored Orange at Rs400/per dozen, strawberry which was previously being sold at Rs200/kg was now available at Rs400-500/kg.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains remained ‘sky-high’.

A good quality (sela) rice was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low–quality rice at Rs300/kg against previous price of Rs280/ kg. The tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150/kg against Rs160/kg in previous week.

Similarly, dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red beans at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Similarly, the survey noted that the rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg.

Dates are being sold at Rs500-600-700 and Rs900 and Rs1000 per kilogramme.

Likewise, the survey noted that the price of black tea was further increased to Rs1850 per kilogramme from Rs1800 per kg in the previous week.

Sugar price also went up to Rs110 per kg against the Rs105/kg in the previous week.

According to the survey, an increase of Rs150 in 20-kg fine flour was witnessed, rising the rate to Rs2750 from Rs2650. However, others flour varieties were available at Rs2200-2400-2500 per 20kg in the wholesale and open market. The added flour was being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market.

The survey noted a further increase byRs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre in price of dry-milk, packed milk and baby milk.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg.

