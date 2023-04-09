Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

ISLAMABAD: Sugar price is witnessing an unexpected increase as within a month sweetener price in wholesale market jumped from Rs4,300 per 50-kg bag to Rs6,000 per bag, reflecting an increase of Rs1,800 per bag.

An analysis of the sugar price of past one month revealed that it witnessed an increase of 25 percent. Sugar price in retail went up from Rs90 per kg to Rs130 per kg.

According to traders, the commodity prices in local market are increasing because of hoarding, black marketing, and smuggling to Afghanistan. While Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has linked sugar price increase to 20 per cent tax, 21 per cent policy rate, and increase in sugarcane prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar, B-grade cooking oil-ghee, chicken and wheat flour prices, while reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits. The survey observed no changes in the prices of fine quality ghee-cooking, pulses, spices, eggs, packed milk, rice, cooked food items, detergents, and bathing soap.

Iranian date prices went down from Rs450 per kg to Rs425 per kg, local dates price went down from Rs220 to Rs200 per kg, basin price went down from Rs270 per kg to Rs250 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs12,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs13,200, which in retail, is being sold at Rs350 per kg against Rs315 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs550 per kg against Rs490 per kg, egg price is stable at 6,500 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold in the range of Rs256-270 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price further went up from Rs2,300 per 15kg bag to Rs2,340, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,380 per 15kg bag against Rs2,340.

Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs2,320 per 15kg bag against Rs2,300 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,350 against Rs2,320 per bag. No changes were observed in tea prices as Lipton Yellow Label tea is available at Rs2,050 per pack and Islamabad tea at Rs1,750, powder chilli price is stable at Rs800 per kg, and turmeric powder price at Rs600 per kg.

The retailers and dealers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are not implementing Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s decision regarding reduction in LPG. The dealer and retailers are selling the commodity at Rs300 per kg against OGRA’s set price of Rs215 per kg.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and Roti price remained stable at Rs20 per Roti, however, Tandoor owners have reduced the size of the Roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price at Rs7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs6,750 per carton of 16 packs to Rs7,000 per carton, which in retail is varying from Rs450 per kg to Rs500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per 5-litre pack.

Pulses prices remained unchanged as best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs240 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs380 per kg, bean lentil at Rs400 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg. Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend as ginger is available at Rs3,000 per 5kg against Rs2,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs750 per kg against Rs700 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs600 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg against Rs180 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs1,700 per 5kg to Rs1,400 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs350 per kg against Rs400 per kg.

Potatoes price went up from Rs135-220 per 5kg to Rs150-250 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs40-70 per kg against Rs40-60 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs300-400 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs250-300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs50-75 per kg against Rs70-100 per kg and onions prices went down from Rs350-550 per 5kg to Rs300-550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-130 per kg against Rs80-130 per kg.

Capsicum price went down to Rs55-60 per kg from Rs70-80 per kg, pumpkin price went down Rs80 per kg to Rs70 per kg, yam price remained unchanged at Rs160 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market remained stable to Rs325 per 5-kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs70-75 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs120 per 5kg to Rs175 which in retail is being sold at Rs50 per kg against Rs40 per kg.

Bitter gourd price went down from Rs110 per kg to Rs95 per kg, fresh-bean price remained stable at Rs750 per in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs180 per kg and peas price went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs750 which in retail are being sold at Rs180 per kg against Rs130 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs400 per dozen to Rs350 per dozen and normal quality bananas price went down to Rs160-180 per dozen from Rs180-230 per dozen, guava price went down from Rs240 per kg to Rs220 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs250-370 against Rs350-450 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs120-170 against Rs150-200 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs300 per kg against Rs400 per kg.

Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs120-325 per dozen against Rs140-425 per dozen, while Iranian pomegranate are available at Rs400 per kg against Rs600 per kg. However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

