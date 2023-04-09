AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, in its meeting on April 4, 2023, reportedly urged President Dr Arif Alvi to give his assent to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, as head of the State to avoid the country being plunged into further turmoil and uncertainty, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This recommendation had been sent by the Federal Cabinet, to the President after its hurriedly called meeting presided over by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Minister for Law & Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar after seeking permission of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under proviso to Rule 20(6) and Rule 16(1)(k) of the Rules of Business, 1973 brought up a matter for discussion/ decision of the Federal Cabinet (without summary/ working paper).

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

The Prime Minister, in terms of Rules allowed the Minister for Law and Justice to table his agenda item.

The Minister for Law & Justice apprised the Cabinet that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, duly passed by the Parliament was awaiting assent of the President, despite lapse of a ‘considerable time.’

During discussion, the Cabinet members, while taking note of the ongoing constitutional crisis, urged that the President as Head of the State should play his role and accord assent to the Bill without further delay, to avoid the country being plunged into further turmoil and uncertainty.

After lengthy debate on current constitutional crisis and eye-ball to eye-ball situation between the Supreme Court’s top judge and Parliament, the Cabinet resolved that the President may be urged to accord assent to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, as passed by the Parliament.

The Cabinet was of the considered opinion that his inaction in this regard would further deepen the ongoing constitutional crises in the country. The cabinet authorized the cabinet secretary to issue the instant decision without waiting for the formal approval of the minutes.

The copy of Cabinet minutes of Federal Cabinet has also been sent to Secretary to the President as per existing practice.

