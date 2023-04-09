People in capital deprived of 89 motorbikes, 16 cars and 55 mobiles by criminals

ISLAMABAD: As many as 175 incidents of street crime were reported to police accordingly people were deprived of 89 motorcycles, 16 cars, 55 mobile phones, four other vehicles, and 13 cases of theft during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during various incidents of crime citizens were deprived of a significant amount of money and gold jewellery. Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 16 vehicles including 89 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 89 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers: RIN-4489 of Muhammad Salar, MIL-1411 of Rahim Khan, BDR-503 of Muhammad Aftab, DN-565 of Aamer Mehmood, a bike of Wiqar, a bike of Abdur Rehman, AWQ-580 of Zubair, FE-2565 of Shah Raz Khan, ABY-8510 of Muhammad Khalid, a bike of Syed Mohsin Bukhari, HL-545 of Quid Raza Khan, HZK-6946 of Muhammad Zaman, ADR-5204 of Afroz Murtaza, a bike of Nofen Masih, RIR-9155 of Liaqat Bashir, Ldn-42 of Abdur Rehman, BYR-260 of Rahmat Hussain, BML-348 of Muhammad Rehan, BXR-13 of Muhammad Yasir, AGA-8483 of Abur Razaq, BPQ-132 of Ubacka Udewena, AKF-9959 of Ghazanfer Abbas, a bike of Muhammad Wiqar, BNQ-030 of Syed Imran Hussian Shah, BSN-8 of Muhammad Nabi, AKW-1288 of Mudassar, a bike of Umar Qamar, and CBN-388 of Tariq Masih.

The carjackers also stole CAP-440 of Nabeel Shahbeer,BYR-971 of Shahid Rasool, BPN-551 of Syed Zainul Abidin, BRQ-635 of Basharat, BWL-197 of Aleem Ali, a bike of Naveed, AFN-319 of Muhammad Dawood, BRN-414 of Muhammad Ishaq, a bike of Ubaid Muhammad, RIQ-7586 of Khawja Junaid, BPQ-454 of Sajjad Ahmed, BRQ-125 of Makhpos, BWL-109 of Adil Zaman, ATM-451 of Sayama Raza,LEO-1999 of Muhammad Ismail, SP-366 of Mohib Ullah, RIN-7111 of Abad ur Rehman, OKM-2784 of Muhammad Humayun, BRL-9588 of Muhammad Danish, BFQ-161 of Shamas, BYN-05 of Sabzi Mandi, RIK-08 of Muhammad Jameel, BZN-635 of Wajid Qayyum, ADM-518 of Abdul Aziz Khan, RN-3976 of Muhammad Umair, BNM-172 of Khawaja Anser Mehmood, a bike of Mian Fayyaz, a bike of Jahangir Ahmed, and RIO-4391 of Haizer Khayat.

The stolen bikes also includes a bike of Muhammad Nadeem, RLG-5189 of Qazi Muhammad Nisar, STP-7530 of Rizwan, AMN-707 of Tahir Zafer, RIR-3713 of Uma, AJZ-1927 of Haseeb ur Rehman, AXM-131 of Muhmamad Sadiqu, RIZ-9065 of Tahir Mehmood, ABP-086 of Amjad, RIK-3094 of Muhammad Ashtiaq, RIR-5979 of Saad Anees, BXQ-72 of Tahir Mehmood, RIO-2215 of Muhammad Riaz, a bike of Sani Shehzad, a bike of Zeeshan Javed, CEP-837 of Shafiqu Muhammad, RIR-7648 of Noorul Haq, a bike of Kaleem Akhtar, RIM-8454 of Tariq Mehmood, BCR-289 of Chaudhry Ashfaq, RIO-2222 of Muhammad Latif, APJ-8429 of Muhammad Ali, CEN-870 of Muhammad Amjad, RNM-9058 of Muhammad Shafiqu, RIG-119 of Mehboob Ali, b-7512 OF Mujahid Iqbal, AGN-170 of Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, a bike of Mansoor Zaman, BZP-911 of Jahanzeb Khan, and CCQ-891 of Abdul Nawab.

Auto thieves also stole car bearing registration numbers: ADM-525 of Fazal Haq, LED-205 of Muhammad Ahsan Khan, AJH-793 of Nadeem Afzal, AMC-971 of Asif Riaz, BXA-913 of Abdul Hameed, LOV-7575 of Syed Zainul Abideen, LEB-9581 of Ehsan Ullah, a car of Junaid Malik, AWC-662 of Fahad Saleem, a car of Sulma Sakindar, BER-617 of Abad Ullah, IDE-272 of Tanveer Ahmed, LE-789 of Ahsan Shafiqu, IDT-3524 of Muhammad Asad, MN-4058 of Muhammad Saad, and AA-414 of Imran Saeed.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Noon, Sangjani, and Koral police stations.

During the last week, the Industrial Area police station registered 12 cases of auto theft, there cases of mobile snatching, and one case of robbery. Similarly, seven cases of auto theft, six cases of cell phone snatching, and two cases of robbery were reported to the Industrial Area police station.

