1 dead, three unconscious after fire erupts near Bolton Market

One person died on Saturday after a fire erupted at a residential building near Bolton Market in Karachi.

According to the police, three people were found unconscious by the rescue officials.

According to a statement issued by Edhi Rescue, one person died and three were found unconscious after a “residential building near Bolton Market caught fire”. The victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

According to law enforcement, fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Arkay Square building and the “injured were out of danger”.

Fire in high-rise building doused

As per reports, the fire has been brought under control and “cooling” is being done. Police stated that people currently trapped in the building were being rescued with the help of rescue services.

A fire brigade official said that seven fire tenders, two fire snorkels and two bowser tankers were busy extinguishing the fire and cooling the building.

Last month, a 16-storey building at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi caught fire and twelve fire tenders helped extinguish it.

A security guard was injured after he jumped from the first floor of the building. Rescue services, fire fighters, police and Rangers were also present on the scene while the road was closed for traffic.

Fire Brigade officials said that major portion of the building affected by fire was brought under control and the remaining fire will be controlled soon.