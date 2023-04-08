AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Major reshuffle in FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 16 senior Inland Revenue officials including three Members and Director Generals /Chief Commissioners under a major reshuffle on Friday.

In this connection, 16 senior officials of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-20-22) have been given new assignments with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, Amir Ali Khan Talpur (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22) Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, Audit and Accounting FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

36 FBR officials transferred, posted

Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22) Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad would now work as Member, Admin/HR FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations FBR (Hq), Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Shahid Iqbal Baloch (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi has been given a new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Ahmad Shuja Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Member, Audit and Accounting FBR (Hq), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi.

Muhammad Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director General DNFBPs as per rules. Nasir Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Inland Revenue Service FBR officers FBR Member Inland Revenue officials

Comments

1000 characters

Major reshuffle in FBR

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Read more stories