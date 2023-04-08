Major reshuffle in FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 16 senior Inland Revenue officials including three Members and Director Generals /Chief Commissioners under a major reshuffle on Friday.

In this connection, 16 senior officials of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-20-22) have been given new assignments with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, Amir Ali Khan Talpur (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22) Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, Audit and Accounting FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22) Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad would now work as Member, Admin/HR FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations FBR (Hq), Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Shahid Iqbal Baloch (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi has been given a new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Ahmad Shuja Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Member, Audit and Accounting FBR (Hq), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi.

Muhammad Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director General DNFBPs as per rules. Nasir Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

