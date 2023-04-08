AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
World

Two dead in West Bank attack after Israel bombards Lebanon, Gaza

AFP Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 07:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank Friday, hours after Israel bombarded Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

The broadening of the conflict since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque drew appeals for restraint from the international community but the Israeli army vowed it would not allow Palestinian factions to open a new front in Lebanon.

A barrage of over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon Thursday marked the biggest escalation since Israel fought a 34-day war with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in 2006.

The Israeli army said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of Friday’s shooting. It said the women were fired on in a car as they passed through Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Oded Revivi, mayor of the illegal West Bank settlement Efrat, confirmed the two dead were sisters, adding that the third woman who was seriously wounded was their mother. The attack came after the army carried out air strikes and an artillery bombardment before dawn in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In response to Thursday’s rocket fire, Israel “struck targets, including terror infrastructures, belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon”, the army said — the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.

Explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Lebanon’s Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.

AFP journalists in the Tyre area said they heard at least three blasts, while Abu Ahmad, a resident of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp, also said he “heard explosions”.

“At least two shells fell near the camp,” he told AFP.

