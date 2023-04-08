ATC extends pre-arrest bails of Umar, others

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and other leaders till April 27 in a case of violence and attacks on police outside Zaman Park.

The court also directed them to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) made to probe the events. Earlier, Umar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Musarrat Mian Jamshed Cheema and Zubair Khan Niazi appeared before the court. JIT head SSP Imran Kishwar told the court that only Asad Umar had so far joined the police investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023