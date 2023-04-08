AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Golden jubilee celebrations of Constitution to begin on 10th: NA Speaker

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the 1973 Constitution is a democratic and consensus-based document which provides solution of all challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The speaker National Assembly expressed these views while addressing the delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in Islamabad on Friday.

He said that the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution would commence on 10th April 2023. He said that leadership of all political parties including PTI would be invited for these celebrations. He also briefed the participants about diverse activities and events which would be organized in connection with the golden jubilee celebration in Parliament House.

He said that signatory of constitution Syed Qaim Ali Shah would be especially invited. He also stressed the need for the role of media to propagate the true spirit of the Constitution.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion. She briefed the participants regarding building Constitution monument, quiz programmes, and special features in newspapers and a joint session of Parliament on 10th April 2023.

