AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

There’s no light at the end of the tunnel?

Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

Ours is a vibrant democracy with a vigorous free press. Agreed, but how unbelievable it is that an elected parliament has demanded an elected prime minister refuse to implement the country’s apex court’s verdict through which the latter has declared the unconditional notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) void and fixed May 14 as new date for Punjab assembly elections.

A deeper reading of the resolution adopted by the lower house of parliament clearly shows that the legislators have gone too far this time, so to speak.

How ironic it is that they are assailing the apex court and urging it to review its decision made by a CJP-led three-member bench in the same breath.

Little do they know that you can’t have the cake and eat it. The growing political uncertainty in the midst of economic meltdown had clearly suggested some deeper deterioration in the situation, the country will come to such a pass is highly disappointing nevertheless.

What are we doing with Quaid’s Pakistan? What are we doing with ourselves as well? All political parties, in my view, are equally responsible for the current political turmoil in the country. They have been acting irresponsibly for only one reason: power. They are not much bothered about the economic slide that the country is facing.

That the apex court may have erred in the past is a fact. Some of the decisions made by it hurt the country’s social, political and economic progress.

Having said that, I have a question for our politicians to answer: what did they do when the Supreme Court led by the then CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry caused irreparable harm to the country’s economic prospects through its highly unjust verdicts on Reko Diq and Pakistan Steel? They did nothing because those verdicts didn’t undermine their quest for power and pelf.

Savera Kaleemullah (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court REKO DIQ ECP apex court CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

There’s no light at the end of the tunnel?

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories