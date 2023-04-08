WHO to rehabilitate 150 primary healthcare centres

KARACHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) will rehabilitate 150 primary healthcare centers in 21 districts of Sindh that were badly damaged in monsoon rains and heavy floods in 2022 and provide them with the required medical equipment and furniture.

The Sindh Health department signed a MoU with the WHO at a ceremony held at EOC Sindh on Friday on the occasion of World Health Day-2023.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Palitha Mahipala WHO Representative and Head Of Mission Pakistan, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Minister of Health Population Welfare Sindh, Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto Director of General Health Service Sindh, Dr Saqib Shaikh Deputy Director DHS Karachi, Dr Ahmed Ali Sheikh TFP EOC Sindh, Dr Sara Salman Head of WHO Sub Office Sindh, and Dr Asif Zardari WHO Team Lead for Polio.

Under the MoU, the WHO will rehabilitate 150 health facilities. Whereas, as per the agreement, the provincial Health department will ensure the continuity of health services through human resources and ensure supplies from the health system.

In response to recent floods, the WHO has supported the improvement of mother and child health services, nutrition, and immunisation across Sindh.

The WHO has strengthened 76 labor rooms, five neonatal ICUs, and five comprehensive maternal service centers in flood-affected districts of Sindh and has also strengthened and established a total of 45 nutrition stabilisation centers in the Sindh province.

For the improvement of routine immunisation, the WHO has supported the refurbishment of 414 EPI centers all over Sindh, 66 of these being refurbished and renovated during 2023 alone.

