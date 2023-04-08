NA resolution: PTI’s Babar seeks details

ISLAMABAD: The legal battle over the National Assembly’s approval of a resolution against the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict continues to intensify as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Friday sought more information from National Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

In a massage sent to the NA speaker, he asked for the details of the resolution passed by the National Assembly under the Right to Information Act.

He specifically requested an attested copy of the resolution passed on the apex court’s verdict along with the names and constituencies of the lawmakers present in the house when the resolution was being passed.

A copy of the order of the day related to the resolution was also demanded, as well as, the details of the members of the assembly, who spoke on the resolution.

The controversy started over the National Assembly’s decision to pass the resolution against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Punjab elections’ delay case.

