AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Apr 08, 2023
Pakistan

Sindh CM, Memon, others speak to ‘PPP digital media’ workersat Iftar-dinner

APP Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday urged workers of Pakistan Peoples Party Digital to present their point of view in a civilized, polite, and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage the forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

Sharjeel Memon, who also heads the Pakistan Peoples Party Digital Media, was addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of PPP’s digital media workers from across the country.

The event was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Shehla Raza. Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Qasim Naveed Qamar, Ajiz Dhamrah, and a large number of young workers of PPP’s digital media from different provinces and cities of Pakistan were also present.

Sharjeel Inam Memon outlined that the party’s digital media worker would also take into account the gender and age of the opponent while expressing their views and would respond even to rudeness in a decent language with reason, logic, and civility.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s Digital Media was being organized throughout the country and the selection of he workers would be made on basis of performance and merit.

He said that conventions of PPP Digital Media workers would be organized in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad very soon and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also attend the conventions.

