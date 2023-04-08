AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Dissolving assemblies was a mistake: Fawad

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ch has confessed the mistake of dissolving provincial assemblies by his party, saying that dissolving the assemblies was a mistake of PTI.

According to him, the PTI was not foreseeing the prevailing situation at the time of dissolving the assemblies. He has reiterated the offer for dialogue to the government and said that the situation demands a joint sitting of the government allies, establishment and PTI to take the situation towards elections.

In a separate tweet, Fawad also commented on the note issued by Mr. Justice Athar Minallah, saying that the fundamental issue in the eye of the PTI is elections, not the judges or the bench.

He said political decision making is a prerogative of a political party and how a judge could dictate it in this respect. Therefore, the observation made by the judge in his note is quite startling.

