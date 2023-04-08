AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 07, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
157,296,148           110,776,157         3,788,357,995           2,289,822,327
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      563,349,877       (320,338,381)       243,011,496
Local Individuals           2,892,498,431     (2,657,859,524)       234,638,907
Local Corporates            1,147,316,467     (1,624,966,869)     (477,650,403)
===============================================================================

