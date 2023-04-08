KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 07, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
157,296,148 110,776,157 3,788,357,995 2,289,822,327
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 563,349,877 (320,338,381) 243,011,496
Local Individuals 2,892,498,431 (2,657,859,524) 234,638,907
Local Corporates 1,147,316,467 (1,624,966,869) (477,650,403)
