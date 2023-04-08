AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 08 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel 
Industries Ltd.                  6-Apr-23     7-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #          1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                      8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited           4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23     50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited           6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                          10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23                                    13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23     20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                          8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23     55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23     950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                    17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor C o. 
Ltd.                             11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited            13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                    19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #     14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                    20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                          10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited          18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited        19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Limited                  19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited        20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                   20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd.                     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Co. Limited                      25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)       20-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                          18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited       18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                 20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY
LTD #                            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited             21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited               22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                          22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited          22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company     21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited    22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)10% (b)19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited                  23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     Nil                            29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #        25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-23    04-05-2023    Nil                           04-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          18-05-2023   24-05-2023    Nil                           24-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

