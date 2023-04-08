KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd. 6-Apr-23 7-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited # 1-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited # 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance
Limited 8-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 55% (F) 6-Apr-23 14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 11-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor C o.
Ltd. 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
AGP Limited 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited # 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib
Limited 10-Apr-23 24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 25% (B) 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company
Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
East West Insurance
Company Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Co. Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear
Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY
LTD # 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 7.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank
Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance
Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited 23-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Nil 29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills
Limited # 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 Nil 04-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 Nil 24-05-2023
