Customers irked as Standard Chartered’s services face disruption in Pakistan

The services of Standard Chartered Pakistan faced a disruption on Friday as digital banking, money transfer and online transactions could not be conducted.

Several users took to social media to express their disappointment with the bank. They were vexed over their inability to reach the customer care representatives of the bank as well. As per reports, the waiting queues for call centres were huge.

Recounting his experience, one user stated that he was unable to reach customer care representatives despite being on hold for 17 minutes. Another user spent 40 minutes in the queue to access a call centre official.

Business Recorder reached out to Standard Chartered, but no immediate response was given.

According to one user, the digital services have suffered disruption for a few days.