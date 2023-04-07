AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
England’s Topley exits IPL after shoulder injury

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2023 03:15pm
NEW DELHI: England pacer Reece Topley will miss the Indian Premier League after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed Friday.

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground.

He has reportedly flown home and a replacement for the star bowler is expected to be announced soon.

“Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate,” RCB tweeted on Friday.

“Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don’t just call you top lad Topley for nothing.”

Wood makes English record on IPL return as Lucknow triumph

The 29-year-old’s exit is the second blow to the team in days after top order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out with a heel injury on Tuesday.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood could join the squad next week as replacements, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar told the Press Trust of India news agency on Thursday.

Bangalore are one from two this season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday evening.

