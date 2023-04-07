AVN 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.15%)
Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2023 01:22pm
Tesla cut prices in the United States between 2% and nearly 6%, its website showed on Thursday, as the company extends a discount drive on its electric vehicles that analysts caution could hurt profitability.

The fifth such cut in Tesla’s largest market since the start of the year comes as the United States prepares to adopt tougher standards this month that are expected to limit EV tax credits.

Tesla cut prices on both versions of its Model 3 sedan by $1,000 and on its Model Y crossover by $2,000, the website showed.

It also cut prices on both versions of its more expensive Model S and Model X by $5,000.

The company has said the tougher US standards would reduce the $7,500 tax credit available for its base, rear-wheel drive Model 3 since January. Some analysts who expected the further price cuts had flagged concern that Tesla’s industry-leading profit margins could be at risk.

Tesla posts record deliveries but misses estimates as competition weighs

This week Tesla reported first-quarter deliveries of almost 423,000 vehicles, up just 4% from the prior quarter after price cuts in the United States, China and other markets aiming to spur demand.

Tesla has set a target of 1.8 million deliveries this year.

Tesla has cut the price of its base Model 3 by a cumulative 11% since the start of the year, with a 20% reduction on its base Model Y.

