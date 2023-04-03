AVN 63.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.5%)
BAFL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.54%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 73.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
OGDC 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.09%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.54%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
TPLP 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 105.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,053 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,953 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 14,851 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla posts record deliveries but misses estimates as competition weighs

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 07:48am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc on Sunday missed estimates for first-quarter deliveries as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook overshadowed the electric-vehicle maker’s efforts to prop up demand with price cuts.

Tesla deliveries were 36% higher than a year ago, but below the 52% growth rate that was projected by Chief Executive Elon Musk early this year.

Investors have been watching Musk’s gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles, a record high for the automaker but smaller than analyst expectations of 430,008 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

“If they wouldn’t have done the price cut, it would have been ugly. I think what it tells you is the economy is getting tough,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said on Sunday.

“They showed an acceleration, but they didn’t accelerate to the level that Elon had suggested it would.”

Musk, who has missed his own ambitious sales targets for Tesla in recent years, said in January that 2023 deliveries could hit 2 million vehicles, absent external disruption, from 1.3 million in 2022. Tesla delivered 6% more of its mainstay Model 3/Model Y vehicles in the first three months of this year than in the previous quarter. But the number of deliveries for its higher-priced Model X/Model S vehicles slumped by 38%. The carmaker produced more cars than it delivered, manufacturing 440,808 vehicles for the first three months of this year.

The automaker ramped up production at new factories in Texas and Berlin, and as China production recovered from a COVID-19 lockdown hit.

MORE PRICE CUTS?

Some analysts expect Tesla may be pressured to lower prices further as many automakers have matched the cuts and concerns about a weakening economy persist.

Further clouding the demand outlook are US electric vehicle subsidies, which may fall on some models starting on April 18.

In January, Tesla slashed prices globally by as much as 20%, unleashing a price war after missing Wall Street delivery estimates for 2022.

Tesla’s cuts in China ignited a price war, with a number of Chinese rivals including BYD and Xpeng dropping prices to defend market share amid weakening demand.

Elon Musk electric vehicles Tesla Inc Tesla vehicles Tesla’s EV Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla posts record deliveries but misses estimates as competition weighs

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories