AVN 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.83%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.63%)
MLCF 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
NETSOL 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 68.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
UNITY 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 8.4 (0.2%)
BR30 14,926 Increased By 107.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,446 Increased By 95.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,087 Increased By 40.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

APP Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 08:50am
Follow us

BEIJING: Pakistan had been a long-time supporter of China’s efforts to expand the use of the Renminbi (RMB) as a global currency, said Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN) during his visit to Beijing, he said that recently, China had been ramping up support for RMB clearing and settlement in its foreign trade, especially with Belt and Road Initiative countries and Pakistan was one of the leading countries to use RMB for international trade settlement.

“We are also promoting transactions in RMB for big projects under CPEC like the ML-1 project, which is almost $8 to $9 billion.

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

We are trying to structure its deal in RMB and we are already working with Chinese companies who have major projects with transactions made in RMB,” Ahsan added. He said that Pakistan already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to facilitate the use of RMB in bilateral trade and investment.

The agreement between China and Pakistan provides a platform for the two countries to foster closer economic ties and promote trade and investment using RMB.

He said that after COVID-19, China was opening its door wider, which offers a great opportunity for the world economy. China’s growth will help global growth back on track.

China Pakistan Trade CPEC Ahsan iqbal Chinese companies investments Pak China trade global currency RMB Minister for Planning and Development CEN Renminbi

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 07, 2023 07:03am
Not good to support iron brother china on Xi Yuan and skipping democracy summit, but asking Blome to support IMF bid
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories