PM urges SC to revisit its verdict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to review its verdict regarding election in Punjab and form a full court after excluding the two judges who recused themselves and a full court decision would be acceptable to them.

Addressing the event after inaugurating the Islamabad Lawyers Complex, he said that “We are ordered that Prime Minister alone is nothing but it is a cabinet in the context of Mustafa Impex case and those who have ordered why don’t they implemented on themselves”.

He said he wanted to state with great respect that everyone knew where Justice Munir doctrine of necessity in Maulvi Tameezuddin case had taken the country.

He said everyone should respect the judges but they should also implement the law which they should make for others. He said that initially a nine members’ bench was formed and finally it was reduced to three members as two recuse and there was a discussion going on of four three. He said if the demand of full court would have been accepted no one would have disagreed with its verdict.

He said three bench verdict was also announced by the Qazi Faez Isa which was first undone by a circular and then by six members bench. He said that 63-A was rewritten and a review petition was filed but no one knew about it.

He said political parties had requested to make them party but no one listened to them and time had come that all the stakeholders to decide whether “we have to protect the future of the coming generations or take the country to the point from where return would become impossible.”

He said the cost of Rs1.8 billion would not have been announced because he feared that an order might come to give that amount to the ECP. “However, if such a situation is created lawyers would defend it.” He said lawyers struggle for rule of law and constitution as well as justice had made sacrifices since the creation of the country and deserved credit for it.

The prime minister said that this lawyers’ complex was in cold storage and directed that a support complex and swimming pool should be part of the complex.

