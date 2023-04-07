AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Pakistan

PML-N terms NA resolution about SC verdict ‘response of 220m people’

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday described the passage of a resolution by the National Assembly as a response of 220 million people to the three-member bench of the Supreme Court which in its recent verdict directed to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

“Implicate contempt of court on 220 million people,” the ruling PML-N said in a tweet statement after the National Assembly passed a resolution, asking the government and federal cabinet not to implement the verdict by a “minority” members of the apex court bench.

“The Parliament rejected the ‘minority’ decision of the Supreme Court and sent a clear message that no one has the right to impose their opinion on the Parliament,” the PML-N statement further stated.

It added that the public representatives are completely free in taking decisions “in the best national interest”.

“The Parliament rejected the decision of the three-member ‘minority’ bench. The minority’s decision over the majority, was rejected,” it added.

The PML-N statement further maintained that the National Assembly’s resolution is the response of 220 million people to the “like-minded”.

