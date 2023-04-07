AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Thatta, Thar: inDrive donates Rs10m to Akhuwat Foundation for schools’ reconstruction

Published 07 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has donated Rs 10 million to the Akhuwat Foundation for reconstruction of schools to support education for children.

The donated amount will aid the Thatta and Thar in the rebuilding of schools that were affected by the devastating floods and heavy monsoon rains in the Sindh in 2022.

From June to October 2022, the catastrophic floods in Pakistan have destroyed nearly 27,000 schools, preventing more than 2 million children from attending school and resuming their education. The donated amount of Rs 10 million by inDrive will help reconstruct the schools and build new units.

Aleksandra Kirillina, Team Leader of the CSR project at inDrive, stated: “The flood affected many families; the dreadful situation in the interior Sindh left many people in a devastating situation which forced students to leave their education behind.

One of the primary pillars of inDrive’s mission is serving and empowering communities, and education is our top priority, as a good education is the greatest gift you can give anyone.

To support and rebuild the education system in the cities of Thar and Thatta is to reopen those schools where children can resume their studies; to fulfill our commitment to this project, we collaborated with the Akhuwat Foundation, who’s working at the forefront of this initiative.”

Shahryar Rashid, Manager of Marketing & PR at Akhuwat Sindh, said: “The floods, which have affected more than 20 million people, also created an emergency in education as they have made it difficult for schools to operate in more than 21 districts of Sindh. 15,842 schools have been completely destroyed or left in precarious conditions.

As part of our philosophy of alleviating poverty through education, Akhuwat Foundation runs schools in districts like Thatta, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar, imparting free quality education to those who are less privileged.



