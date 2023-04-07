NHA approves discontinuation of internship programme from June 30

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the discontinuation of the internship programme (paid/unpaid) w.e.f June 30, 2023, already being implemented by the previous government.

Official documents revealed that the Board meeting was held with Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), Chairman, NHA, which also approved creation of 757 temporary/supernumerary posts for adjustment/regularisation being competent forum.

The board deliberated upon “SOP for National Development Internship Programme (NDIP)” and approved the following: (i) SOP for National Development Internship Programme (NDIP) for immediate implementation, (ii) discontinuation of the internship programme (Paid/Unpaid) w.e.f June 30, 2023, already being implemented in compliance to the Federal Cabinet Decision taken in its meeting dated October 22, 2019.

Regarding the creation of 757 Supernumerary/ Temporary Posts for Adjustment of Contract/Daily Wage Regularised Employees of NHA, the Board approved it and stated that in case where outcome of court cases/E&D proceedings/ verification/ rechecking of certificates is involved, adjustment/regularisation will be decided accordingly. The posts for adjustment of these employees are included in 757 posts; however, their office order will be issued after verification/rechecking of certificates and completion of E&D proceedings. The posts of those employees, who are not cleared, will stand abolished.

The Board approved the award of work for “Construction of 6-Lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara” to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s National Logistic Cell Engineers (NLC Engineers) at evaluated bid price of Rs 3.379 billion, which is 125.90 percent above the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs 1.496 billion based on CSR-2014 and 37.48 percent above the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs 2.458 billion based on CSR-2022 subject to approval of Revised PC-I. The Board recommended the revised PC-I for “Construction of 6-Lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara” at a cost of Rs 3.958 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of Works “D I Khan Road Development Package Rehabilitation and Upgradation OF Pezu-Tank Road (Length 38 Km)” to M/s Umer Jan & Company at their evaluated bid price of Rs 4.299 billion, which is 23.86 percent above the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs 3.470 billion based on CSR-2022, subject to approval of revised PC-I by the competent forum.

The Executive Board approved award of OM&M Contracts of the following toll plazas (N-55) to respective highest bidder at his enhanced bid prices till the period ending June 30, 2023 from the date of commencement: (a) Fazilpur (N-55) Toll Plaza. M/s Hassan & Co being the highest bidder amounting to Rs 9,049,375 per month, (b) Rojhan (N-55) Toll Plaza. M/s Hassan & Co being the highest bidder amounting to Rs 5,305,000 per month. Kandhkot (N-55) Toll Plaza. M/s Hassan & Co being the highest bidder amounting to Rs 7,814,375 per month. Sehwan (N-55) Toll Plaza. M/s Umer Baloch Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, being the highest bidder amounting to Rs 4,711,789 per month.

The NHA Executive Board approved award of OM&M of contract of Hassanabdal Toll Plaza (N-35) to respective highest bidder i.e. M/s Mir Balach Khan Engineering Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd at his quoted bid amounting to Rs 6,666,666 per month, till the period ending June 30, 2023, from the date of commencement of toll operations.

