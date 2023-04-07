AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Hajj scheme: Dar hints at accepting all applications

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government had decided to accept all the applications of 72,869 against the quota of 44,190 to perform Hajj under regular Hajj-Scheme 2023.

While giving a statement on state-owned news channel along with the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the finance minister said that a quota of 44,190 people to perform Hajj under the regular scheme was allocated for this year.

Additionally, he said that Hajj Policy announcement was planned to be made on Monday, three days after. He added that on the directives of the prime minister it had been decided to accept all the applications under the regular Hajj Scheme. He said that foreign exchange would be required to accommodate them and arrangements of foreign exchange would be made with the help of SBP.

The minister for religious affairs thanked the minister for accommodating all the applicants under the regular Hajj scheme despite the economic challenges faced by the country. He said the govt had accepted all the applicants would get the opportunity to perform Hajj.

While chairing a meeting last Saturday, the finance minister has sought fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Scheme by Tuesday, 4th April 2023.

While chairing a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme-2023 on Saturday, the finance minister said that on receipt of complete information, the govt shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for Regular Hajj Scheme-2023.

The minister was then informed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs that 72,869 applications have been received in the banks against the govt’s regular scheme quota of 44,190.

