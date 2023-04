ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday arrested a person impersonating a captain of the Pakistan army. Police have arrested the man during routine patrolling in the limits of Shalimar police station. The police recovered fake army cards, files, and other items from him.

The accused used to cheat the public by selling them fake files in the name of the army. Police registered a case against him and started an investigation against him.

