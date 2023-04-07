AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bank Alfalah teams up with NOWPDP

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has announced a strategic partnership with Network of Organizations Working For People With Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), a non-profit organisation to empower persons with disabilities by creating employment opportunities for them and promote financial inclusion in the banking sector.

Under the partnership, Bank Alfalah will fund the running costs of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Inclusion (CEFI) against an amount of PKR 4 million. The goal of the centre is to improve financial inclusion and literacy among persons with disabilities by providing them with access to financial products and creating income opportunities for them.

Through this partnership, the Bank will collaborate closely with NOWPDP to create specialized modules and provide training on financial management, budgeting, and saving at the centre.

Amin Hashwani, President of NOWPDP has said that this partnership is a significant step towards promoting financial inclusion and literacy among persons with disabilities in Pakistan. “We are excited to work with Bank Alfalah, a leading financial institution, to provide access to financial services and products to persons with disabilities,” he added.

Faisal Farooq Khan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Bank Alfalah has said that this initiative that aligns with Bank Alfalah’s commitment would create job opportunities to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan for the differently-abled persons.

Furthermore, to gain a broader understanding of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, the team at Bank Alfalah proactively engaged in disability sensitization activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

bank alfalah NOWPDP

Comments

1000 characters

Bank Alfalah teams up with NOWPDP

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories