Bank Alfalah teams up with NOWPDP

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has announced a strategic partnership with Network of Organizations Working For People With Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), a non-profit organisation to empower persons with disabilities by creating employment opportunities for them and promote financial inclusion in the banking sector.

Under the partnership, Bank Alfalah will fund the running costs of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Inclusion (CEFI) against an amount of PKR 4 million. The goal of the centre is to improve financial inclusion and literacy among persons with disabilities by providing them with access to financial products and creating income opportunities for them.

Through this partnership, the Bank will collaborate closely with NOWPDP to create specialized modules and provide training on financial management, budgeting, and saving at the centre.

Amin Hashwani, President of NOWPDP has said that this partnership is a significant step towards promoting financial inclusion and literacy among persons with disabilities in Pakistan. “We are excited to work with Bank Alfalah, a leading financial institution, to provide access to financial services and products to persons with disabilities,” he added.

Faisal Farooq Khan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Bank Alfalah has said that this initiative that aligns with Bank Alfalah’s commitment would create job opportunities to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan for the differently-abled persons.

Furthermore, to gain a broader understanding of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, the team at Bank Alfalah proactively engaged in disability sensitization activities.

