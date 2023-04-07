KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 06, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
191,557,845 124,396,869 5,772,807,345 3,585,104,419
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 851,058,862 (494,501,204) 356,557,658
Local Individuals 4,472,244,041 (4,291,611,874) 180,632,168
Local Corporates 2,071,492,098 (2,608,681,923) (537,189,825)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments