Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be unconstitutional and dysfunctional after their constitutional age of 90 days, Aaj News reported.

“The caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become unconstitutional after April 22, and 28, respectively,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Fawad said if ministers of the Punjab caretaker setup signed any cheques or used their authority, it will be unconstitutional and guilty under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Fawad said the PTI will urge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek the court’s guidance in this regard and constitute a new caretaker setup in both provinces.

Commenting on the parliament’s resolution against the Supreme Court’s decision, Fawad said such resolutions hold legal value.

“This resolution is not more than a piece of paper,” Fawad said, adding that if resolutions could undo Supreme Court’s decisions then the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could easily undo their supremo Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Fawad said the PTI had initiated legal proceedings against the Cabinet’s decision to reject the top court’s verdict.

“Farrukh Habib has written a letter to the Cabinet Division, seeking details of the Cabinet meeting that rejected the Supreme Court’s decision. We will seek disqualification of the ministers who attended the meeting under Article 62, 63-A.”

He reiterated the party’s stance that the government was taking all illegal steps to run away from elections as “they are sure that they cannot win this election.”